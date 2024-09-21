John A. Citrano Acquires 5,000 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) COO John A. Citrano acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ECBK opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.79. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECBK Free Report ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.