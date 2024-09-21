John A. Citrano Acquires 5,000 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) COO John A. Citrano acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ECB Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of ECBK opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.79. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
