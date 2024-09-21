JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

JKS opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

