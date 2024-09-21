Jay A. Pack Sells 72,054 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

