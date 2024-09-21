InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.63%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
