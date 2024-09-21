Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50.

W opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,374,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

