Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50.

Wayfair Stock Down 2.6 %

W opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,374,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.