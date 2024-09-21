Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $13,940.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Sarah K. Tam sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $13,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT opened at $8.41 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

See Also

