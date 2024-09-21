Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Sells $13,940.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Sarah K. Tam sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $13,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RENT opened at $8.41 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
