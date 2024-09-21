Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $152,170.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.