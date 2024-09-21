Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $273,363.60 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $273,363.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $192,456.32.

On Friday, August 30th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of Blackbaud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $1,576,668.00.

Shares of BLKB opened at $84.74 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Blackbaud's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

