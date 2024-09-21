Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,430,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,509,315.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 227,324 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 934,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

