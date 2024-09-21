Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,430,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,509,315.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.
AvePoint Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 227,324 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 934,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.