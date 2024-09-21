Insider Buying: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Buys $623,487.10 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Wallis acquired 204,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $623,487.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 774,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,752.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PROP stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

