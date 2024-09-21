Insider Buying: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Alexander Molyneux bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00.

CVE:MTA opened at C$4.40 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$403.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.08.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

