Insider Buying: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Purchases C$136,001.53 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,001.53.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$173.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.2797203 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -47.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

