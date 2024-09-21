Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 315,074 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $2,353,602.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,383,599.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

