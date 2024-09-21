Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 1,000,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56.

SES AI Trading Down 10.5 %

NYSE SES opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.