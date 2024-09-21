H&G High Conviction Limited (HCF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

H&G High Conviction Price Performance

