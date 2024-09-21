Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GPN opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

