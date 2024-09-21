Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

