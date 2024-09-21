Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

