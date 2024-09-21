Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 4,402 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $750,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00.

Gentherm Stock Down 4.4 %

Gentherm stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 86.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Gentherm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

