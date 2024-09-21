FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $19,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 368.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 697,453 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 573,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

