Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FDFF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

