Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
FDFF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile
