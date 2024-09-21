FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

