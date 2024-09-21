FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.80-$17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.285-$2.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $466.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

