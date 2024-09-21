FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.91. The company had a trading volume of 583,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.66 and a 200 day moving average of $428.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

