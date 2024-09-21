Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Up 0.9 %

ERJ opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 102.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Embraer by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,818,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Embraer by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.