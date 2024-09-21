Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $281,054,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

