Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

TEAF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

