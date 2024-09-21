Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMYGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

OTC DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.