DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

