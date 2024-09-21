Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 2,881 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,004.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

