Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $414.42 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.56 and a 200 day moving average of $472.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

