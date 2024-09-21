Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Steven R. Deckard Sells 2,010 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

