David Michael Barrett Sells 11,095 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $25,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.

On Monday, August 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,203 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,542.84.

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

Expensify Stock Down 0.9 %

EXFY opened at $2.24 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Expensify had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Expensify by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

