DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.