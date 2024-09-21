Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

