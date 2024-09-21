Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
