Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of KOF stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading
