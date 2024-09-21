Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

