Clinton Feuerherdt Buys 18,031 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Clinton Feuerherdt acquired 18,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of A$72,845.24 ($49,219.76).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.

Kelsian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

