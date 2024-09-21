Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

