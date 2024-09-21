Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Sells $41,674.50 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $41,674.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,680.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Wager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Lisa Wager sold 50 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $850.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

