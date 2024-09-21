Bruce Rathie Sells 750,000 Shares of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Rathie sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.70), for a total value of A$1,887,000.00 ($1,275,000.00).
PolyNovo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.
About PolyNovo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyNovo
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.