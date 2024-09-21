Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$2.48

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. Research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2455726 EPS for the current year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
