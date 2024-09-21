Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 4,637.86

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,537.86 ($73.16).

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($81.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.47) target price on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Group

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,626 ($74.32) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,299.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,465.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,437 ($58.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,180 ($81.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

In related news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.66) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,145.05). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.39), for a total value of £219,200 ($289,564.07). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.66) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,145.05). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.