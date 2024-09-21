Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.65).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays stock opened at GBX 226.75 ($3.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.60. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.19). The firm has a market cap of £33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,076.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,589.04). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,589.04). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.92), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($143,089.47). Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.