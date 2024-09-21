Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 322.50

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.26).
MKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group
In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.82), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,363,874.93). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
