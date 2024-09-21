Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 322.50

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.26).

MKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376.10 ($4.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.94.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.82), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,363,874.93). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

