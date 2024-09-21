Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells $3,704,220.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00.

Affirm Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.51.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,310,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.