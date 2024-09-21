Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,372,000 after buying an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,777,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,922,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $152.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

