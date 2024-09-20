Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 91.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

