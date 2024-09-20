UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

