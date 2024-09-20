Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.