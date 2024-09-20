Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of THY stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Company Profile
