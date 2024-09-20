Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of THY stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Company Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

